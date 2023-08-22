Merger proposed between two Erie County credit unions

A proposed merger could see Cheektowaga-based One Credit Union of NY acquiring South Towns Community Federal Credit Union in Lackawanna.

One Credit Union has applied for the merger, according to a notice published by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

The deal still needs to be approved by state and federal regulators. The Department of Financial Services will accept public comments on the proposal through Sept. 18.