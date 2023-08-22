Following a rebranding, Black Rock eatery readies for opening

In addition to quadrupling capacity to 165, plans include expanding to include dinner service and adding traditional Buffalo items to the menu.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sophia’s Restaurant in Buffalo is planning to close Aug. 26 in preparation for opening in its new location by early October.

Sophia’s Breakfast Bar & Grill will open at 715 Military Road, replacing its longtime home at 749 Military a block away.

“We will be revamping the whole style, rebranding with a new logo, merch and a new look,” said Sam Doherty, who owns the business with his wife, Stephanie. “It’s going to have that pub-style feel, laid back, cozy and comfortable inside.”