Following a rebranding, Black Rock eatery readies for opening

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sophia’s Restaurant in Buffalo is planning to close Aug. 26 in preparation for opening in its new location by early October.
Sophia’s Breakfast Bar & Grill will open at 715 Military Road, replacing its longtime home at 749 Military a block away.
“We will be revamping the whole style, rebranding with a new logo, merch and a new look,” said Sam Doherty, who owns the business with his wife, Stephanie. “It’s going to have that pub-style feel, laid back, cozy and comfortable inside.”
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.