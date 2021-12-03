Pod City Beer Labs coming to Pizza Plant at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When staffing shortages led to the shutdown this fall of Pizza Plant Italian Pub at Canalside, co-owner Bob Syracuse took the opportunity to come up with something new.
By early next year, the restaurant at 125 Main St. will reopen with the same menu and a new brewpub: Pod City Beer Labs.
Though the restaurant has offered craft beer at its locations since 1994, including a micro bar housed at its former Williamsville location, this will be the first time Pizza Plant will produce its own.
