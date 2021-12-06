Lockport Brew Pub Shuffle coming to the City of Lockport

Matt Martin and his brother, CJ, expect to close on the acquisition of the building in about 30 days.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The City of Lockport could get its first brew pub next year, when developer Matt Martin opens the Lockport Brewpub Shuffle at 13 W. Main St.

The project, still in its infancy, involves creation of a microbrewery, restaurant and indoor entertainment complex in a 13,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by a bar/bowling alley.

Martin and his brother, CJ, expect to close on the acquisition of the building in about 30 days, buying the place through a limited liability company from the Greater Lockport Development Corp.