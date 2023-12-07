Local shirt company moves into bigger space in Tonawanda

26 Shirts will be cutting the ribbon at a new home base

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Popular local shirt company 26 Shirts has announced that they have a new place to call home.

The new location will be on 2205 Kenmore Ave. in Tonawanda, and a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Wednesday July 26 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The ceremony will encourage anyone interested to join the 26 Shirts team with a large tent sale, prizes, food, and refreshments for all.

“We are thrilled with our new space on Kenmore Ave, right next door to the Charter School for Applied Technologies, and can't wait for fellow Buffalo fans to come visit us and say hello,” said Del Reid, founder and owner of 26 Shirts.

This new space will offer the shirt company more space for a larger warehouse, shipping, and office spaces. Having a bigger space gives 26 Shirts the opportunity to support more families, and grow as a company.