Consumer Reports: Student discounts you don't want to miss

CLEVELAND — College life can be stressful - loans, textbooks, and living on a budget can take a toll. The good news: There are lots of discounts for students, but sometimes you have to know where to look to find them. Consumer Reports has compiled a list of year-round student discounts that can ease the financial burden.

Students can get at least 10-15 percent off everything from retail to entertainment to food - unlocking hundreds of dollars in discounts.

Some food stores and restaurants offer 10-percent off - But delivery services like Uber Eats and DoorDash, also have deals.

Looking for tech items - Apple and Samsung offer discounts on certain smart products - while the Adobe Creative Cloud Plan gives 60-percent off to students for the first year. And check out savings from AT&T and Verizon, too.

If you need a study break hit the entertainment deals with HULU, Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify and Pandora all offer savings, some between 50 and 75-percent!

And for 7.49 a month head over to Amazon Prime Student for video and music along with free delivery and deals on flights and hotels.

Keep in mind students normally have to verify their status with an academic or dot-EDU email - or with proof of enrollment.

For discount on clothes look no further than Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, Nike and Target.

And it pays to do well in school in more ways than one - Many car insurance companies offer a discount if you maintain good grades - a “B” average or better. And if you’re a student staying 100 miles or more away from home you may be eligible for even more discounts!