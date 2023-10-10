x
Pets

Kitten found in car engine

As the weather changes and we head into winter months, experts say domestic and wild animals tend to seek shelter wherever they can.
Credit: Niagara SPCA kitten in car engine

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The saying goes, cats have nine lives, and that may be the case for a kitten after it was found in an unlikely place.

The Niagara SPCA shared on social media on Tuesday, that a kitten was found in the engine of a car.

The shelter said as the weather changes and we had into the winter months, both domestic and wild animals tend to seek shelter wherever they can, and in this case it was inside a car.

The Niagara SPCA said when the car was turned on, the kitten was sucked up by the serpentine belt and lodged between the belt and a pulley.

Thankfully, a mechanic who was taking the car apart was able to rescue the kitten, whose leg was badly damaged.

The animal is now being treated at a veterinary hospital.

𝙃𝙖𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙣𝙤𝙬- 𝙠𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙣 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙪𝙚𝙙 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙚𝙣𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙧 𝙞𝙣 𝙇𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩. As the weather turns colder, animals- both domestic...

Posted by Niagara SPCA on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

   

