Local group gets spooky in Alden

ALDEN, N.Y. — The Alden Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition is hosting their 10 annual Halloween Spooktacular event.

The event is free to attend and will be on Friday, October 20 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm at the Alden Town Park. They will be hosting a Trunk or Treat the following day on Saturday, October 21 as well from 3:00pm - 5:00pm with more Spooktacular fun from 6:00pm - 9:00pm after.

Trunk or Treat will be at the Highschool nearby, and people interested in volunteering can sign up on the groups website.

Time is creeping by but there is still time to register for Trunk or Treat. Fill out the form to VOLUNTEER we could use some additional help to manage the ghouls & ghost!!! Posted by Alden Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition on Wednesday, October 4, 2023