It's a girl! Buffalo Sabres' introduce new member of their team

Blue will be training with the WNY Heroes' Pawsitive for Heroes program to become a service dog for a local veteran in need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres' announced their new team puppy for the 2023-24 season.

Her name is Blue, which was voted on by the fans. She's a 14-week-old St.Bernard/Mastiff mix.

I’m so excited to be the Sabres Team Dog for the season 🐾 Here are some facts about me:



🔹I’m a St.Bernard/Mastiff mix

🔹I’m 14 weeks old

🔹My favorite colors are blue and gold (and sometimes black and red…👀)

🔹I love to meet Sabres fans and watch hockey! pic.twitter.com/SC1wp8uLZ1 — Blue (@SabresPup) October 10, 2023

Blue will have her own social media account.

This is the team's third dog they've helped train.

In 2022, Nikki, a golden retriever selected to be a service dog, was named after Nicholas Warden, a US Army Veteran from Depew who was killed in Syria in 2017.

The team's first dog, Rick, spent the 2021-22 season with the team training and is working as a service dog for U.S. Coast Guard veteran Chris Kankiewicz. Rick was named after Sabres Hall-of-fame play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

Pawsitive For Heroes has placed over 170 service dogs all across the country. To fully train a service dog, it costs about $5,000. Each dog is given free of charge to qualifying veterans.

Pawsitive For Heroes funds this program through the generosity of donors and through fundraisers. For more information on the program and how to donate, check out their website. https://wnyheroes.org/grants-programs/pawsitive-for-heroes/