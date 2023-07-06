How to protect your pets from Canada wildfire smoke

The SPCA Serving Erie County says while it can't bring its wildlife or other livestock indoors, it is working on ways to increase airflow.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — People aren't the only ones feeling the impact of the wildfire smoke drifting in from Canada. Pets are too, especially those left outside.

The SPCA is also urging pet owners who can bring their animals inside to do so, and asking them to monitor for any health issues, such as coughing, fatigue, and reduced appetite.

"Try to increase the airflow," said Gina Lattuca, the chief communications officer for the Erie County SPCA. "Make sure the window is shut. Make sure there's no excessive exercise of the animals indoors.

"People tend to want to play with the dogs indoors, play with the cats. Today is not a good day to do that. They're already going to be struggling just a little bit the way we are."