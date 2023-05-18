'Barks and Books' allows kids to practice reading skills with volunteer dogs

"Barks and Books" is a way for kids to build their confidence while reading in a quiet and relaxed environment.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Kids in the Town of Tonawanda got to practice their reading skills Wednesday evening by reading to a therapy dog at the public library.

"Barks and Books" is a way for kids to build their confidence while reading in a quiet and relaxed environment. The Town of Tonawanda Public Library Kenilworth Branch brought back the program.

"There's been situations where the child was not into reading at all and with Sam - this little boy in particular, he read a whole book and then he said, 'I want to read another to Sam.' And it makes your heart..." said Deborah Williams an SPCA volunteer.

Sam is 11-years-old and has been a therapy dog since he was just one years old.

Sam also takes trips to the airport, group homes, and schools across Western New York.