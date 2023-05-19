"A person is claiming to represent the SPCA Serving Erie County and is requesting down payments on Golden Retriever puppies and other animals," the SPCA said.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is warning people of a puppy scam.

In fact, it involves a fake Facebook page that's claiming to be the nonprofit organization.

"A person is claiming to represent the SPCA Serving Erie County and is requesting down payments on Golden Retriever puppies and other animals," the SPCA said Friday in a news release.

The SPCA said one person who corresponded with the fake Facebook page was asked to send a down payment of several hundred dollars in order to pick up a puppy at the SPCA, located at 300 Harlem Road.

"Fortunately, she visited prior to sending any money," the SPCA said.

The SPCA said it was proof of that conversation, which happened on Friday afternoon, and added that it has filed several reports about the fake Facebook site. The SPCA said the person or people who are behind the page are "also using the organization’s federal identification number in an attempt to steal money from innocent parties."

The SPCA is asking people not to engage with the fake Facebook account, and that if you do fall victim to its scam, you can find information on how to file a report here.