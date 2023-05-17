Cheektowaga man accused of trying to drown a family member's dog

Zachary A. Jackson, 18, is also facing several charges in other cases in Buffalo and Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly trying to drown a family member's dog.

Zachary A. Jackson, 18, was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on one count of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and one count of Overdriving, Torturing and Injuring Animals; Failure to Provide Proper Sustenance.

Investigators with the Erie County District Attorney's Office say Jackson allegedly tried to drown a family member's dog in the bathtub at a home in Cheektowaga. The mixed-breed terrier, named Sprocket, was taken to the emergency vet for treatment after the incident.

“My office will continue to prosecute animal abusers to the fullest extent of the law. I want thank the SPCA for not only their work in this investigation, but also for the work they do every day to help animals in our community,” District Attorney John Flynn said.

Jackson is scheduled to return to court June 8 for a felony hearing. He is currently being held without bail pending the results of a forensic examination. If convicted of those charges, Jackson could face a maximum of two years in prison.

The SPCA of Erie County, Cheektowaga Police, and Buffalo Police participated in the investigation.

If convicted of the highest charge, Jackson faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Jackson is also facing charges in three separate cases in Buffalo and Cheektowaga.

He is accused of damaging a cell door while in Cheektowaga Police custody on May 9. Jackson is charged with one count of Criminal Mischief. He is scheduled to return to court on this case June 8. He could face up to four years in prison if convicted of this charge.

Jackson is also a defendant in a case pending in Cheektowaga Town Court. Jackson was arraigned last October on one count of Arson in the Third Degree and one count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree. He is accused of pouring lighter fluid on a family member's vehicle and allegedly used a blowtorch to set it on fire.

A bench warrant was issued by the judge after Jackson allegedly failed to appear in court and was arrested May 8. The judge in this case has ordered a forensic exam. If convicted on these charges, Jackson could face up to 15 years in prison.

Jackson also has a case pending in Buffalo City Court. He was charged with one count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree in January for allegedly throwing a cart through a building on Hudson Street in Buffalo on December 22, 2022. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

A bench warrant for his arrest was issued after he allegedly failed to appear in court on this charge. He is scheduled to return to court May 24 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of this charge, he faces up to four years in prison.