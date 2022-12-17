Bills Mafia bundles up, prepares for more snow in Miami Dolphins game

The seats in Highmark Stadium were covered in snow on Saturday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans prepared for the snow and cold on Saturday night's game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

They wore snow pants, ski goggles, and one fan even dressed up as a pierogi, saying he was extremely warm in it.

There was traffic prior to the game, but the snow didn't cause an issue. Most of the roads 2 On Your Side saw were plowed.

Bills Mafia was just excited to squish the fish on Saturday night.

Some fans got ready for the game by playing catch in the snow and stayed warm with bonfires outside the stadium.

As fans stayed warm and braced for more snow during the game, some fane got creative like Luke Bentham, a Bills fan from Ottawa. He wore a jacket made out of a real buffalo.

"Our mutual grandfather was an esteemed member of the Royal Canadian Police, and he has a plethora of incredible game garments. It's a family heirloom, and it's about 30 pounds. It's about 40 pounds with all the beers in it," Bentham said.