Winter storm updates: The latest across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.

Another Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Monday. Snow totals for this region could range between 15 to 22 inches.

FRIDAY

5 p.m. As with all lake effect storms, where exactly that narrow band ends up shifting or stalling can have a big impact on where the snow falls.

The City of Buffalo during a Friday news conference said it will be ready, and that includes the city's new GPS system to track snow plows wasn't working entirely during the last lake effect snow event.

"We've been improving the system. The reporting accuracy is there," Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton said.