Bills activate WR Beasley vs. Dolphins

Beasley came out of retirement after playing the last 3 seasons with the Bills and playing 2 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills have elevated wide receiver Cole Beasley from the practice squad for Buffalo's Saturday night game hosting the Miami Dolphins.

Beasley came out of retirement after playing the last three seasons with the Bills and playing two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said Beasley reached out to him around Thanksgiving about potentially re-joining the Bills.

"Listen I know I'm retired, but I'm still open to playing. I know you guys have had some injuries there. ... I don't know if the door is closed," Beane recalled Beasley saying.

The move can help Josh Allen with some short passes in a snowy Orchard Park on Saturday night against the Dolphins.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m.