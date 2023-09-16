Buffalo community comes together, celebrates the life of Joyce Wilson Nixon

At her service, Mayor Byron Brown announced that the city will rename an MLK Park building that she used to help young people in Buffalo.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The life of Joyce Wilson Nixon was celebrated on Saturday.

She was the former executive director of the National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities program, known as N.I.C.Y.O. Wilson Nixon was a strong advocate for children.

At her service, Mayor Byron Brown announced the city will rename a building that she used to help young people in Buffalo.

"I asked the Buffalo Common Council to name the Martin Luther King Jr. Park Casino the Joyce Wilson Nixon Casino. That was her place for more than 35 years," the mayor said.

Mary Wilson, widow of former Buffalo Bills owner Ralph Wilson also spoke at the service.

Joyce Wilson Nixon died after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. She was 66 years old.