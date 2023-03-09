Joyce Wilson Nixon, Buffalo community leader, remembered for helping youth

Joyce Wilson Nixon passed away this week at the age of 66. She was the longtime executive director of N.I.C.Y.O.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Joyce Wilson Nixon died this week after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD.

She was dedicated to youth activities around Buffalo. Mayor Byron Brown described her as "someone who spent a lifetime working with children, a very special person in our community.

Wilson Nixon was the longtime director of he National Inner Cities Youth Opportunities, known as N.I.C.Y.O. For years the program was based out of the casino at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Buffalo. She worked with the organization for 35 years, according to her husband, Jeff Nixon.

When it came to funding youth programs, Wilson Nixon didn't hesitate to speak at council meetings in City Hall or before the legislature in Erie County Hall.

She was huge promoter of the Randy Smith basketball league and the Crusaders drill team.

Mayor Brown recalled her work with troubled youth.

"She had an alternative to incarceration program where she went to court with young people experiencing difficulty to make sure they were able to turn their life around," he said.

Over the years, Joyce was seen on local stages performing and singing. Her husband of 27 years, former Buffalo Bills player Jeff Nixon told 2 On Your Side they would perform together with Taylor Made Jazz.

He said his wife took pride in being a friend to Buffalo's Hispanic community.

Joyce Wilson Nixon was was 66 years old. A celebration of life will be held on September 16 at 2 p.m. at Amigone Funeral Home on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.