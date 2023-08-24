Beau Fleuve, a celebration of music and the arts, returns this weekend

The main portion of the Beau Fleuve festival will be held Sunday at the Buffalo Central Terminal from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event begins Thursday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — An annual celebration of music and arts is set to make its return this weekend.

The main portion of the Beau Fleuve festival will be held Sunday at the Buffalo Central Terminal from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration begins Thursday night with a comedy show at the Kavinoky Theatre at at 7 p.m.

2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing recently spoke with Beau Fleuve founder Lindsey Taylor to explain what this weekend is all about.

"Beau Fleuve is a music arts and culture event and organization that we promote year round, community efforts and arts efforts that we do throughout the community. And it's really just we celebrate that and our grand weekend coming up August 24th to 27," Taylor said.

He added: "Sunday at the Buffalo Central Terminal ... you'll see a variety of different. Musical acts over 20 musical acts from three different stages, art installations, family fun zone. Our wine garden, our vendors village, all the different interactive activities that you can possibly do. You'll see diversity on display from our lineup. You will literally see anywhere from R&B, to gospel, to rock, to jazz, to hip hop, to bluegrass, it will be on display in all mediums of art."

Performers will come from Boston, New Orleans, and Canada.

"We have such a rich history in the music and arts community, and now we have this resurgence of of new artists," Taylor said. "So if you look over the history of Beau Fleuve just in that last seven years that we've done it, you'll see artists that literally participated in maybe six months later, they're an even more grander stage, so we're just really appreciative of that."

So, what does Beau Fleuve mean?