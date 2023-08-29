Some 5/14 families return to the scene of the supermarket mass shooting for the first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaques Patterson, 14, is the youngest son of Deacon Heyward Patterson. He was one of the 10 people killed at Tops supermarket on May 14, 2022.
"I miss talking to him," he said while holding a large photo of Patterson. He was a driver for many shoppers.
The National Church of God in Christ Inc. General Council of Pastors and Elders held a march of remembrance for victims of the 5/14 shooting. They marched from the State Tabernacle COGIC on Glenwood Avenue to the site of the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.
"This is the first time in a year that we were able to come out and march here and we've been praying," said Tirzah Patterson, former wife of Deacon Patterson.
The same was true for some of the relatives of Pearl Young. " I had a lot of anxiety about coming here, but I'm grateful for my church family coming here," said her daughter Pamela Pritchett. "I just knew I had to be here, this is my first time even coming back over here, but because my mother loved her church so much I knew that I couldn't just not come."