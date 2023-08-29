Some 5/14 families return to the scene of the supermarket mass shooting for the first time

About 75 people marched from a church to the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue as part of a healing and remembrance ceremony in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jaques Patterson, 14, is the youngest son of Deacon Heyward Patterson. He was one of the 10 people killed at Tops supermarket on May 14, 2022.

"I miss talking to him," he said while holding a large photo of Patterson. He was a driver for many shoppers.

The National Church of God in Christ Inc. General Council of Pastors and Elders held a march of remembrance for victims of the 5/14 shooting. They marched from the State Tabernacle COGIC on Glenwood Avenue to the site of the shooting at Tops on Jefferson Avenue.

"This is the first time in a year that we were able to come out and march here and we've been praying," said Tirzah Patterson, former wife of Deacon Patterson.