Star 102.5 teases playing Christmas music

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The calendar still says October, but one local radio station might be gearing up and getting ready to play Christmas music soon.

Star 102.5, which is typically known for playing holiday music before Thanksgiving, teased that they might be playing "Winter Wonderland," "Let it Snow," and "Grandma Got Ran over by a Reindeer" soon.

The station posted to their social media pages a picture of Christmas trees and decorations already on display in stores as Halloween is still weeks away and asked if they should 'play Christmas music today (October 6).'

They might be joking as for playing it this early, but when is it 'OK' to start playing Christmas music?