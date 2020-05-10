World's Largest Disco to go virtual this year

Star 102.5 will play all the disco dance hits you would normally hear at the Convention Center from 8 p.m. until midnight on November 28.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of Western New York's biggest and most popular parties is going virtual for 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers with the "World's Largest Disco", which takes place annually at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center in downtown Buffalo, announced that they will not be holding the event in-person and will go virtual.

"Our primary concern is the safety of our guests, volunteers and staff. In addition, the Buffalo Convention Center & Hyatt are both closed. This is terrible news for the beneficiary, Camp Good Days and Special Times. The Disco donates over $300,000 annually to this very special organization, and based on the cancellation of our in-person event, our donation amount would drop to almost zero," organizers said in a statement.

Instead, organizers say Star 102.5 will play all the disco dance hits you would normally hear at the Convention Center from 8 p.m. until midnight on November 28.

Typically, Star 102.5 is playing Christmas music in late November but has agreed to change their format for one night only.

Access the "Virtual Disco" will be available on your radio by tuning in to Star 102.5 or through our online broadcast. The day of the event, organizers will send a link to every member from their email list and will also post the link on their website. In addition to the music being played on Star, we’ll be showing videos, pictures, song sponsors, and more.

Organizers have put together a plan to make sure Camp Good Days and Special Times still receive support. The Disco will be selling a commemorative shirt for the first time in the history of the event and have links available on their website to make donations of any amount as well.