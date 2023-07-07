Former Hamburg Police officer receives kidney transplant

The retired officer is in recovery after a selfless donation that saved his life.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — After battling kidney failure for nearly six years, former Hamburg Police officer Joseph Bloom is in recovery after a successful kidney transplant last month.

Bloom's kidney failure began in 2017 following an incident on the job. His attempt to stop a suicidal individual from jumping off a building resulted in the pair's fall from the second story.

In addition to breaking his arm, the landing caused severe complications in Bloom's kidney.

"I was being treated for my left arm, and due to complications I ended up having kidney failure," Bloom said. "I was just surprised, I was shocked. I didn't know that there were any other issues."

Officer Andrew Hochworter, Bloom's former police partner, hoped to be the donor for his longtime friend. The pair met in 2009 and had been working together for several years already when the incident occurred.

However, after over a year of testing, he was devastated to learn that his kidney was not a match.

"The reason you get this job is to help people, so I didn't hesitate to try and help Joe if I could." Hochworter said. "I almost felt guilty that I wasn't able to help. I wanted to do everything I can."

Despite support from administrators on the Southtowns Scanner Facebook page and dozens of contributions nationwide, years went by without a match being found. Due to the limited availability of live donors, the Bloom family feared their chances of finding a kidney were slim.

On June 4, however, the miraculous occurred. A donor had been found in Greg Crowe, Hochworter's nephew, who died in a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this year.

Being aware of the situation, Crowe's parents made the personal request that Greg's kidney be donated to Bloom.

"I didn't know what to think." said Hochwater, who received the initial call. "For a mother and father to think of me and my friend is incredible."

The surgery happened immediately, with Bloom admitted into surgery the night of the accident. In addition to Bloom's kidney, Greg also donated his kidney, liver, heart, eyeballs and other kidney to others in need.

Hochwater described his nephew as a selfless man who was beloved by others.

"Greg lived life to the fullest. He was a very charming person, anybody who met Greg immediately liked him. He did more in 35 years than most people probably do in a whole lifetime," Hochwater added.

Three weeks post-surgery, Bloom remains immensely grateful to the Crowe family and all the support he has received, The kidney, which he said began working immediately, has already given him more energy and allowed him to stop using a machine at night.

"I'm extremely grateful for the family. I guess Greg had a motto of people helping people. I think his family honored him. Probably in their worst moment, for them to think of me," Bloom said emotionally.

After helping save dozens of lives in his career, the service has been returned to him.