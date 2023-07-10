Blood Donations needed for month of July

The Red Cross is looking for more people to donate blood during the month of July

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Red Cross recently shared that they have been sending blood donations faster than they have been receiving them.

They have collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months, and are encouraging people in the month of July to donate blood to combat the shortage.

To encourage people even more, the Red Cross is teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery for the 35th anniversary of Shark Week and the new movie release of Meg 2: The Trench.

To thank those who help the Red Cross during this time, several incentives will be given to donors who come out to give blood or platelets in the coming weeks.

Additionally, those who hurry in to help by July 1-16 will receive a limited-time bonus $15 gift card by email to a store of their choice.

Incentive special dates are listed below

July 1-11: All who come to give will get an exclusive Red Cross dry bag, while supplies last.

July 12-Aug 12: Those who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.

July 17-31: Presenting donors will receive an officially licensed Shark Week T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a three-night New York getaway for two with a private shark dive adventure at Long Island Aquarium.