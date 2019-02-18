Gov. Hochul announces free days to fish without a license

Those without a fishing license can participate in free fishing days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced free freshwater fishing days for those without a fishing license.

Free Fishing days will take place six days throughout this year:

February 18 & 19

June 24 & 25

September 23

November 11

"Free fishing days offer established anglers an opportunity to share their passion for fishing with those who may be newer to the sport," Governor Hochul said. "Spreading these days throughout the year gives anglers of all ages, abilities, and experience levels a chance to fish across the seasons and discover the abundant fishing opportunities in New York -- benefiting our local economies in the process."

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said, "Over the years, DEC has received feedback from people who permanently picked up the sport after attending one of New York's free freshwater fishing days, and that's something we love to hear. Fishing New York's world-class waters is more than just an opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors all year long, it's a perfect chance to spend time and connect with family and friends."

In addition to the Free Fishing Days, there are learn-to-fish opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics.

For a list of what's currently scheduled, people can visit the DEC website here.

Gov. Hochul said the free days in February are a great opportunity for those interested in ice fishing with the recent cold weather.

Folks who ice fish should always check the thickness of the ice beforehand and can utilize more information through the DEC ice fishing website.

Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a freshwater fishing license is waived during these free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect.

On nonfree fishing days, anglers who are 16 years of age or older must have a valid fishing license. To get that click here.