9 months later, East Buffalo still awaits change

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine months ago today, East Buffalo experienced a horrific tragedy. A mass shooting at Tops left 10 people dead. It's still tough for some to shop at the Jefferson Avenue store.

"I just don't feel comfortable going in there. Not that I think something is going to happen, but mentally I just can't go in there just yet," says a Buffalo resident.

Down the street is Mr. Love and Sons Barbershop. Owner Leroy Love says the shooting has him more alert in the neighborhood.

"If that guy walked around the store two or three days in a row, somebody should have seen something or said something to him," says Love.

He says if roles are reversed, the outcome may have been different. From the busy streets and the cars in the parking lot, the shooting hasn't discouraged everyone from going to the store.

However, East Buffalo is demanding change.

"I haven't seen anything. In fact, I wonder if the city still cares," says Grady Lewis.

That's because Lewis, who had conversations with the shooter outside the store before May 14th, sees more support for the football team rather than the black community.