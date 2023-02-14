Lockport dedicates 2 new ambulances

The city held a dedication Tuesday night about two months after the council voted to bring back its ambulance service through the fire department.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The City of Lockport Fire Department now has two new ambulances up and running.

The city held a dedication Tuesday night about two months after the council voted to bring back its ambulance service through the fire department.

2 On Your Side spoke with the chief of the Lockport Fire Department on what this means for the city and the community.

"So this is going to provide huge relief for the EMS system in its entirety in Niagara County but certainly benefit the citizens of Lockport who have had wait times for ambulances upwards of 30-35 minutes at times, very excited to be able to put this service in place today. " Lockport Fire Department Chief, Luca Quagliana said.