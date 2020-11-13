Santora's at Walden Galleria now open

The new location has over 50 TV's and a 138 inch 2-sided video wall.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill has officially expanded and is now open inside the Walden Galleria.

The mall and local chain posted to their social media accounts on Thursday pictures of what it looks like inside the new establishment, equipped with COVID friendly barriers at the bar and tables socially distanced.

The new location has over 50 TV's and a 138 inch 2-sided video wall.

It is located outside the mall in the former Gordon Biersch location near Dick's Sporting Goods.

This is Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill's third location. Their other two locations are on Transit Road and Millersport Highway. More information on Santora's can be found here.