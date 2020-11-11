Gov. Cuomo announces restrictions for house parties, gyms and restaurants/bars as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Governor Andrew Cuomo says contact tracing has identified house parties, gyms and restaurants/bars as main spreaders of the virus.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday new measures to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases around the state, including Western New York.

Effective this Friday, November 13 at 10 p.m., any establishment with a liquor license in New York State will now have to close at 10 p.m. The governor also announced that gyms must also close at 10 p.m.

After 10 p.m., restaurants can offer curbside pickup of food only. Also, parties in private homes can have no more than 10 people attend unless the household consists of more than 10 people.

Cuomo says contact tracing has identified house parties, gyms and restaurants/bars as the main virus spreaders and says these steps must be taken if New York is to stay ahead of COVID-19.

He said if these steps are not sufficient, other adjustments could be made, including reducing the number of people allowed for indoor dining.

The governor also called upon local governments to make sure these new rules are enforced.

"You can make rules. The rules are only as good as the enforcement. Period. local governments are in charge of enforcement," Cuomo said.

New York follows the science.



We know indoor gatherings and parties are a major source of COVID spread.



To slow the spread, NYS will limit indoor gatherings at private residences to 10 people.



This limit takes effect Friday at 10pm. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 11, 2020

The statewide positivity rate on Tuesday, not including the micro-cluster zones was 2.5 percent, with the micro-cluster zones the positivity rate was 2.9 percent. The rate of positivity in the micro-cluster areas across the state was 4.9 percent.