Some WNY restaurant owners 'drowning' without 2nd stimulus package

A few restaurants in North Tonawanda are the latest to close because of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Restaurants had to close their doors earlier this year because the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.

Now a couple restaurants in North Tonawanda are closing their doors again because the economic strain has been too much.

One of those restaurants includes Brownie's Sports Bar & Tavern. Stephen and Lynda Brown have owned it for the last 23 years.

Stephen says it's time for the federal government to put politics aside for a day and get a second stimulus package now, because without it, small businesses are suffering.

"They need to get this package released to the American people and small businesses. They need it because we're drowning. We're dying out here. We're falling like flies, and had they done that, we'd probably still be able to maintain being open," Stephen said.

Brownie's has become a popular spot in town since the Brown's bought it in 1997, which is why when the couple announced on Facebook that they have to close the restaurant, there was an outpouring of support in the comments.

"We hope this ends soon so we can be back face-to-face with everyone who we love so much," Lynda said.

Added Stephen: "My wife and I were blown away from the response from the community."

Stephen says he's normally an optimistic guy.

You can see that in his restaurant's slogan "everything is gonna be alright."

Despite all the support and the optimism he has that someday he'll be able to reopen Brownie's, Stephen says nothing will change if that stimulus package doesn't get passed and New York State's restrictions don't loosen on restaurants.

For example, Crazy Jake's just a few blocks away also announced on Facebook its doors will close after more than 12 years in business because of the financial toll from the pandemic.

"It's a shame to see what's going on. It breaks my heart. In my opinion it's political right now. Get us the help we need to get us through until the vaccine comes out. My God. We're drowning and there's going to be more," Stephen said.

He adds the worst part about closing Brownie's is that it's now the second time he's had to layoff his employees, who are like family.