Hertel Avenue hosts fall festival this weekend

Summer and fall will be sharing a day together on Hertel Avenue for their annual Flannel and Football block party.
Credit: Hertel Business Association
Hertel Avenue Summer Series X Fall Festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Hertel Business Association will be hosting its third annual fall festival as it takes over for its summer series on Saturday.

All along the block there will be music, delicious food, various vendors to shop, and much more from 5 to 9 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to come and support the small businesses that will be part of the fall festival and just enjoy what should be beautiful weather that will be the beginning of our fall.

You can find the full list of vendors here.

