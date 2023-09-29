Things 2 Do in WNY this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There is plenty happening across Western New York this weekend and the weather should be nice. Temperatures are projected to be in the upper 70s with Sunday being one of the nicest October Football Sunday's to date for the Bills game. But it's a great time to explore and enjoy the weather with our list of Things 2 Do as we coast into Fall.
Here is a list of concerts and events happening Sept. 30 - Oct. 1.
- Friday, September 29:
- Saturday, September 30:
- Locktoberfest in Lockport.
- Harvest festival at Bassett Park in Amherst.
- Erie County Parks Fall festival at Como Lake Park.
- Paws & Pumpkins at Maelen Farms in East Aurora.
- New Chipotle location opens in North Buffalo.
- Paint a Bills party platter in Albion.
- Eric Johnson concert at Babeville.
- Tom Cochrane & Band at Fallsview Casino.
- Gary Allen at the Alleghany Resort & Casino.
- Broken Social Scene at the Town Ballroom.
- Sunday, October 1:
If you have an event or know something that's going on let us know here.