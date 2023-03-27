Healthy Option Restaurant Week debuts in Western New York

Healthy Options Restaurant Week is making its debut March 27 through April 1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looking for healthier options while eating out now have a week to explore some nutritious options in Western New York.

During this week, more than 20 local restaurants will demonstrate how dining out can be a healthy experience with easy to identify health menu items.

"The goal with Healthy Options Restaurant Week is to create an enjoyable night out for families who want to try new local restaurants while maintaining a healthy lifestyle," said Carrie Meyer, Executive Director of the Independent Health Foundation.

"It's going to be a great opportunity to try a healthy spin on your favorite appetizers, entrees, and desserts, and we hope it will show people there's no need to sacrifice flavor and fun when dining out."

The week coincides with the end of National Nutrition Month.

Participating restaurants will offer a Healthy Options menu and offer free samples at community event at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Northland Workforce Training Center. The event will also include recipes and live food demonstrations.

"Research continues to show evidence of the impact of food and diet on health outcomes," said Beth Machnica, Director of Health & Well-Being for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

"Working with partners, like the Independent Health Foundation and Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals creates access to nutritious food at a variety of places in our communities – including local restaurants."

The foods featured throughout the week have been analyzed by a registered dietitian from the Independent Health Foundation to meet Healthy Options standards and includes zucchini alfredo, chicken souvlaki, and pesto grilled cheese.



"Local restaurants positively impact our economy and provide spaces for us to develop community," said Mark Overall, president of the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals.

"Healthy Options Restaurant Week provides diners a great opportunity to support restaurants committed to providing delicious and healthy meals while learning more about how to stay healthy themselves."

Donations for the Healthy Options at Home Program will be collected through the week. The organization helps provided families in need access to fresh food.