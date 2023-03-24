Pita Gourmet to expand in Southtowns

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Pita Gourmet will expand its reach in the Southtowns with a new location in Hamburg, with plans to open in a former Pizza Hut in May.
The local Mediterranean chain is working with Bevilacqua Development L.P., which developed the 2,938-square-foot building at 5565 Camp Road where Pizza Hut closed its franchise early in the pandemic. Bevilacqua bought the building last year in partnership with broker Tammy Recckio.
The store, which will employ 15 to 18, will be Pita Gourmet’s first standalone location, joining stores in Niagara Falls, East Amherst, Williamsville, Orchard Park and Amherst on Sheridan Drive, the newest store that opened in early January. Bevilacqua developed the stores in East Amherst and Orchard Park as well. You can read the full story on Buffalo's Business First's website.