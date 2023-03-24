Pita Gourmet to expand in Southtowns

It's the next in a series of new restaurants to be developed at former Pizza Hut sites.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Pita Gourmet will expand its reach in the Southtowns with a new location in Hamburg, with plans to open in a former Pizza Hut in May.

The local Mediterranean chain is working with Bevilacqua Development L.P., which developed the 2,938-square-foot building at 5565 Camp Road where Pizza Hut closed its franchise early in the pandemic. Bevilacqua bought the building last year in partnership with broker Tammy Recckio.