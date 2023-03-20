Union Pub is moving to a new location in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After five years in operation downtown, Union Pub is moving later this year from 38 Swan St. next door into the Ellicott Square Building at 283 Main St.
Plans call for building a 2,750-square-foot bar/restaurant on the ground floor of the Ellicott Square Building on the southeast corner that previously housed a deli, where it will have an interior door as well as a separate exterior door onto Washington Street.
Moving next door offers the best possible option to remain nearby its customer base, while creating a better layout and updates for the business that weren’t possible without major expenses in the older building, said Shawn Shearer, a partner in the business since 2019. You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website.