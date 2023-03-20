Union Pub is moving to a new location in downtown Buffalo

The building at 38 Swan St. dates back to 1864. It was initially built as a livery stable and later was used by Buffalo Ironworkers as a union hall.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After five years in operation downtown, Union Pub is moving later this year from 38 Swan St. next door into the Ellicott Square Building at 283 Main St.

Plans call for building a 2,750-square-foot bar/restaurant on the ground floor of the Ellicott Square Building on the southeast corner that previously housed a deli, where it will have an interior door as well as a separate exterior door onto Washington Street.