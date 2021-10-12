Casa Azul opens new location in Allentown

The restaurant, which features creative Mexican cuisine, was originally located on Genesee Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local Mexican restaurant in the City of Buffalo officially has a new home in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

Dozens of people packed Casa Azul Thursday night to celebrate its grand opening at 191 Allen Street. The restaurant, which features creative Mexican cuisine, was originally located on Genesee Street.

Owner and chef Zina Lapi told 2 On Your Side that her Casa crew was ready to expand, which inspired the big move.

"Allen and Elmwood has always been one of my favorite spots to go out in," Lapi said. "And I really see a resurgence in this area with the other restaurants coming into the neighborhood and fun bars. So it's definitely something we want to be a part of."