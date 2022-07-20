Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County offering free fair admission for veterans as part of 'Thank a Vet' program

The Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County recently enrolled in the Niagara County Thank a Vet program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Veterans will be able to head to the Niagara County Fair for free on Aug. 7 thanks to Cornell Cooperative Extension Niagara County.

ECC Niagara is offering free admission because of its recent enrollment in the Niagara County Thank a Vet program.

Under the 'Thank a Vet' Discount Program, eligible veterans will receive a photo I.D. card, identifying them as honorably discharged veterans. Participating county businesses will agree to honor the card by providing holders with a discount on purchases or services.

More details about the participating businesses is available on the Niagara County website.

“I am very excited to have Cornell Cooperative Extension join our Thank A Vet program and become one of the hundreds of organizations that offer benefits and discounts to our veterans. Honoring our military personnel on Sunday along with our first responders with free fair admission is a great way to say thank you to all these heroes,” Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski said.

In addition to veterans, first responders will also be admitted to the fair for free on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Admission for all others attending the fair on Sunday will be $5 per person or $15 per carload.

The carload price will be discounted by $5 if there is a veteran, active military service member, or first responder in the vehicle.

Tickets for the fair can be purchased both in person and online.