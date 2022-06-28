Genesee County Fair returns for 182nd year July 23-30

The Genesee County Fair is one of the longest consecutively running county fairs in New York State.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — 'Homegrown with Pride-Steeped in Tradition' is the theme of this year's Genesee County Fair.

The week long event, set for July 23-30, is one of the longest consecutively running county fairs in New York State.

Admission is free for the fair, now in its 182nd year. Parking is $10 per carload. The Midway will be open every day. However, during Kids Days on July 23, 27 and 30, ride wristbands for kids aged 16 and under are only $15.

The fair is run 100% by volunteers. Over the eight days, there will be nightly live music, classic fair foods, and meet and greets with animals. The fair also offers plenty of free entertainment, including daily 4-H animal shows and pig races, wood carving, balloon demonstrations and radio controlled car racing.

The popular Demolition Derby will take place on Friday, July 29. Tickets can be purchased at the gate, starting at $10 for kids ages 5-12, $15 for kids 13-adult and $40 for pit passes. A fireworks show will be held at the end.