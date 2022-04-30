On the lamb: West Seneca Police help corral loose sheep

The SPCA called in reinforcements after reports came in from people along Harlem Road. Police followed the sheep all the way to Cheektowaga.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police were involved in an hour-long chase Saturday afternoon.

It didn't involve people, though. They were chasing down a loose sheep.

The SPCA called in reinforcements after reports came in from people along Harlem Road. Police followed the sheep all the way to Cheektowaga. At one point, the sheep went for a swim.

Proving to be elusive, police quipped as the NFL Draft was going on, "This sheep has some serious moves. Still on the run. Could easily be a 6th round draft pick."

West Seneca Police say they're not sure where it belongs, because there are no missing sheep reports, but it is safe and sound with the SPCA.

West Seneca Police said, "Let this be a lesson that if you run from the police, you'll end up behind baaas."