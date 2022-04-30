National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events held across WNY

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the anonymous drug take back program is important to all communities because it can help prevent pill abuse, and theft.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — April 30 marked National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

In West Seneca, the senior center served as a site to drop off unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications.

While they didn't collect liquids or needles, the center did take pills to be disposed of properly.

The United States Drug Enforcement Administration says the anonymous drug take back program is important to all communities because it can help prevent pill abuse, and theft. Police departments also take back unwanted medications at any time throughout the year.

National Drug Take Back Day events were held at locations across Western New York on Saturday.