Couple pleads guilty to using fake vaccine cards to get into Bills game

The Nabb's are now prohibited from attending any Buffalo Bills games at the current stadium and purchasing season tickets in their own name.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County District Attorney announced Wednesday that the West Seneca couple that used fake vaccine cards to enter into a Buffalo Bills game pleaded guilty in court.

The DA's office said Michael P. Naab, 34, and 37-year-old Amber L. Naab pleaded guilty Tuesday night to one count of Disorderly Conduct.

Both were sentenced to a conditional discharge and were ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to the news release.

On Saturday, January 15, 2022, the Nabb's provided a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to get inside a Buffalo Bills game, which they knew was a violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium.

The DA's said as part of the plea, the Nabb's are prohibited from attending any Buffalo Bills games at the current stadium and purchasing season tickets in their own name.