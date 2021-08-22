Ten Lives Club holds kickball tournament fundraiser

The event was called Kickball for the Kitties, and it was a first for the Ten Lives Club cat adoption group. Ten teams went head-to-head, and the money raised will help find homes for over 135 cats and kittens.

"Cats, dogs, any animal that needs people to adopt," volunteer Kevin Pagliei said when talking about the need for the event. "What's the other choice, euthanize them? That's terrible. Whatever we can do to raise money so they can take care of as many cats as they can, and keep them alive, that's what we're trying to do."