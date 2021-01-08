Resurgence Brewing Company holds fundraiser to benefit homeless animals

Proceeds from the 'Resurgence to the Rescue' event will benefit Ten Lives Club and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

On Sunday, 1,000 dogs and cats from across Western New York competed to be faces of the new Resurgence Brewing Company's summer beer cans, all part of a collaborative fundraiser held to benefit Ten Lives Club and the Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Sven the Rottweiler and Don Juan the cat walked away as the winning duo. It was a day Sven's owner, Jason Dent, says means more to him than people know.

"We're bringing awareness to the service dog program," Dent says.

Sven is a Western New York Heroes service dog that helps Dent, a veteran, cope with day to day challenges, including navigating big group settings, like Sunday's event.

"You know Sven, he just lays right next to me and let's me know he's there," Dent explains.

A presence he says is extremely helpful especially as someone who suffers from PTSD.

While Don Juan received 2,000 votes, Sven racked in 13,245.

Kim LaRussa, the public relations manager for Ten Lives Club, says the money raised is going to be extremely useful in helping to change the lives of so many animals in need throughout the community.