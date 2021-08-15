100 cats in need of homes in WNY, shelter asking for community help

The shelter currently has more than 100 cats that need to be adopted before more cats can come into the program. The shelter has had a total intake of close to 2,000

BLASDELL, N.Y. — Shelters across the nation are facing overcrowding. That’s why Ten Lives Club, a no-kill cat rescue and adoption center is asking for the community’s help.

The shelter currently has more than 100 cats that need to be adopted before more cats can come into the program. The shelter has had a total intake of close to 2,000 cats so far this year.

In this time of crisis and to HelpOurShelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing emergency Empty the Shelters back starting Monday, August 16 - 22.

All adult cats, age one year and older will have a reduced adoption fee.

“If you’ve been thinking about giving a forever home to a homeless animal in need, now is the time to adopt. And when you adopt a cat from Ten Lives Club, you’re not just changing the life of that cat. You’re changing the lives of the next cat that is able to come through our doors as well,” said Kimberly LaRussa, Public Relations Manager for Ten Lives Club.