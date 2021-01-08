New Resurgence beer cans released to benefit animal shelter

This summer dogs and cats of Western New York competed to be the faces of the new Resurgence beer cans and today the cat is out of the bag.

Resurgence released photos last week of their new Resurgence to the Rescue summer beer cans that will benefit Ten Lives Club and City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.

Today you can your dog and grab a beer at Resurgence Brewing from Noon to 4 p.m.

While you're there, buy a mixed six pack featuring two specialty beers named after Don Juan the cat and WNY Heroes service dog, Sven.

They won the contest to be featured on the cans.

There's also shirt sales, a basket raffle, silent auction and adoptable animals on site.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to both animal organizations.

For more information on the Resurgence to the Rescue click here.