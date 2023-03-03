Thin Man Brewery celebrates new renovations, new beers, and International Women's Day

Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood is re-open after a two-week renovation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From new renovations to a new core beer and International Women's Day events, there's a lot of celebrate at Thin Man Brewery on Elmwood Avenue.

The brewery is now re-open, after closing for thirteen days in February for renovations.

"We gave the entire place a facelift and we didn't stop there," Taproom Manager Cameron Frank said. "We also revamped our food menu, our draft list, so we've got a lot of new and exciting things happening at the taproom."

On Friday, March 3, the brewery will introduce a new core beer to the lineup, an IPA called Super Freak.

"This is going to be a new year-round beer. It's a 5.8% hazy IPA," Frank said. "This has been another big project for the team these last few months and we couldn't be more excited to bring it out to the market."

On Saturday, March 4, Thin Man is kicking off the celebrations for International Women's Day. There will be a vendor showcase with 20 women-owned local businesses from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be followed by music from D.J. Katie Monacelli of Bkind City from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

"I'm really excited to bring this event back now that we've got this new and improved space," Front of House and Events Manager Lisa Eodice said. The event will also feature the new "Yas Queen" coconut lime and pineapple sour beer, in celebration of Thin Man's monthly drag brunches.