Bravo! leaving the Walden Galleria

A company spokesperson confirmed that the shutdown, which took place at year-end, is permanent this time.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Bravo! Italian Kitchen has called it quits – again – a year after reopening at the Walden Galleria.

The sit-down restaurant first opened at the mall in 2007, when the 1.5-million-square-foot Galleria expanded with a multi-million-dollar entertainment wing. The restaurant closed during the pandemic, then reopened in late 2021.

It’s the latest full-service restaurant to close at the mall since 2020, including Bar Louie and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, which closed before the pandemic, while Jack Astor’s and World of Beer closed during the pandemic and never reopened.