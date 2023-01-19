Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One

Andrea Campbell, general manager, said the space will include a café/lounge and private event space, as well as the bar with a food menu focused on pizza.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden.

The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.

Andrea Campbell, general manager, said the space will include a café/lounge and private event space, as well as the bar with a food menu focused on pizza. The company is also planning an outdoor beer garden area.