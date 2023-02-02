x
Thin Man to renovate Elmwood brewery

Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One of the most recognizable breweries in Buffalo is closing temporarily. Thin Man Brewery announced Thursday it's planning substantial renovations to its Elmwood location.

The brewery is overhauling its first floor with a new brick face, merchandise display, and draft board.  The second floor will get a fresh coat of paint, and new games in the game room. And the third floor is being transformed into "The Brew Deck", a new event space to help fulfill a number of needs.

Because of the renovations, Thin Man will close from February 13, through the 26.

Thin Man says it's excited about the opportunity these changes will provide.

