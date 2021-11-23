Lockport finding creative ways to support 'The Voice' contestant, hometown native Joshua Vacanti

Tonight at 8:00, the Lockport native will either be eliminated or move on to another week of performances.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As 28-year-old Joshua Vacanti tries to survive yet another week on "The Voice," it's his hometown of Lockport who is trying to find all kinds of creative ways to support the singer.

They've even named a bagel after him.

"It's a blueberry bagel with Oreo cream cheese," said Franklin Rezarch, owner of B & D Bagels.

Inspired by one of the 'Voice' contestant's favorite treats, Rezarch created the "Joshua."

It's not only one Lockport neighbor cheering on another.

"I used to travel the country playing music," Rezarch said. "So anything I can do to support the local arts."

It's also one artist supporting another.

Vacanti has been gaining all kinds of attention from his hometown and even got to share it with everyone on the national stage.

"My mind is exploding because I've had so much support from Lockport B & D Bagels who named a bagel after me. The Olympic restaurant put up my name and the drive in has been playing all the episodes. It's been amazing," Vacanti said.

Almost as amazing as getting to watch one of your neighbors follow his dream.

"It's a lot of 'don't forget to vote for Joshua tonight' when people are walking in and out the door. Similar to the 'Go Bills' it's 'Go Joshua,'" Rezarch said.

It extends from local businesses putting Vacanti's name on display, to letters from Lockport City Schools.

"They all are totally behind him," said Lockport Mayor Michelle Roman. "We're very happy and proud that he is proud of Lockport enough to say he's from Lockport and not Buffalo or Niagara Falls or some other bigger place that people around the country would understand."

No matter the outcome, Lockport will always be there.

"No matter what. When he comes back home, we're going to be so excited to have him for this to be his home and to come back here and I can't wait to see one of his shows," Rezarch said.

Tonight we'll find out if Vacanti will stay another week on "The Voice" or be eliminated.